Bloggers’ Forum: Jay Bhad’s blow job video, Ola’s sex comment

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

While filmmaker Ola Michael’s comment that 70% of Ghanaian movie producers have sex with ladies before giving them roles comes under scrutiny, we also put a spotlight on Jay Bhad’s absurd conduct as we analyse the possible repercussions of the rapper’s decision to release a video of himself taking a blow job from an unidentified female adult.



The video clip which is less than ten seconds long captures the rapper with dreadlocks laying naked and enjoying the act from the female who could be seen in a black blouse with white stripes and braided pink hair.



Although it is unclear who filmed it, the frame opens with Jay Bhad's face and captures him with his upper teeth stuck on his lower lip before moving swiftly to capture how the unidentified female was rhythmically moving her head to satisfy his libido.



Away from the sex-related issues; to what extent did organisers of the 3Music Awards meet expectations for the 4th edition?



Is it about time Kuami Eugene got rid of his most talked about hair?



These and many other issues feature on this week's Bloggers' Forum as host Abrantepa sits with his guests Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng.



Enjoy the show below.



