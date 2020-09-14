Entertainment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Bloggers' Forum: Hot debate on NPP, NDC 2020 manifestos on arts

play video[L-R]: Host of the show Abrantepa with guests Nenebi Tony and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Ahead of the December polls, the two major political parties in the country – NPP and NDC - have unveiled their policy documents, urging voters to give them the mandate to rule for the next four years.



We focus on the arts.



In a manifesto which was launched in Cape Coast, the ruling NPP said it would “set up a large recording studios in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi, as part of the entrepreneurial hubs strategy, in partnership with the private sector, for recording artists to rent space for their recordings in these studios; build a digital platform for artists to make their products available to the global market; set up the Creative Arts Fund to support artists; complete the theatres in Kumasi, and construct new theatres in Takoradi and Tamale.”



The NDC on the other hand has 17 policies outlined in their manifesto.



They include: Implement programmes to support the growth of the film, music and the creative industry to drive job creation and economic growth; resource nationally recognised creative arts bodies like the Ghana Association of Writers, MUSIGHA, National Film Authority, Ghana Union of Visual Arts(GUVA), among others; and strengthen regulation to protect the copyright of artistes and ensure that they get value for their works by enforcing the payment of user fees under the Copyright Regulations, 2010 (L.I. 1962).



Are the needs of the sector captured? How feasible are the policies? Based on track record, which of the parties is most likely to fulfil its promise?



On this episode of Bloggers' Forum, host Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nenebi Tony for a riveting discussion.



Enjoy the show below:





