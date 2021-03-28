Bloggers’ Forum: Gyakie’s rise to fame, Sista Afia’s ‘confession’

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Host of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa once again sits with his guests to discuss major happenings in Ghana's entertainment industry



Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Gyakie has been trending following her tour of Nigeria. The daughter of Highlife music legend Nana Acheampong has been tipped to be the next big thing in the music industry. How helpful was the tour as well as the remix of her song ‘Forever’ which featured Nigerian musician Omah Lay?



The decision by the Management of the Achimota School to deny admission to two of its students who have refused to cut their dreadlocks has generated public interest with major stakeholders torn between the rules of the school as well as the students' preference.



Was the Sista Afia, Freda Rhymz, and Eno Barony beef planned? If yes, do the female rappers owe Sista Afia an appreciation as being demanded by the singer?



According to one of the panellists, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, the move by Sista Afia announcing that the beef was planned “was so unnecessary at this time” adding that "she was the greatest loser in the beef."



Join Abrantepa and his guests, Nana Yaw Wiredu and Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng for a riveting discussion on Bloggers’ Forum.



