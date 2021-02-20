Entertainment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Bloggers’ Forum: Guru fights Arnold, Stonebwoy slams VGMAs Board

play video[L-R]: Host of the show Abrantepa with panelists Nana Yaw Wiredu and Nenebi Tony

Stonebwoy is displeased with the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Board’s decision to lift the ban imposed on him and Shatta Wale for disrupting the 20th edition of the scheme. He insists that the board should have met with them ‘before reaching decisions that affect us and communicating them to the public’.



The VGMAs Board has argued that the sanction has served its purpose, a reason it has been lifted. In its press statement which announced the development, the organisers said “The Board agreed to admit them back to the scheme, hoping that such altercations that bring the scheme into disrepute, do not occur in future events.”



“This makes them eligible to participate in this and subsequent editions of the VGMA, if they so desire.”



Guru continues to top trends with his failed Kuami Eugene collaboration conversation. He warns Arnold, a popular pundit to refrain from commenting on issues relating to his brand or face his wrath but the entertainment analyst will not heed; he is unfazed by Guru’s ‘empty threats’.



Adu Safowaa takes on Delay, says she’s being celebrated for being mediocre.



