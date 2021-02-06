Entertainment of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Bloggers' Forum: Fire on the mountain as Shatta Wale, Aisha Modi trade insults

We're back with yet another riveting edition of Bloggers' Forum as we table issues relating to the arts for a discussion. We focus on the Aisha Modi, Shatta Wale scuffle, and the final funeral rites of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Aisha Modi and Shatta Wale clashed over allegations by the former that the latter has been having sexual intercourse with his cousin. The dancehall artiste while denying the claim in a 41-minute video threatened to slap Aisha Modi.



Aisha, a staunch fan of Stonebwoy had shared a photo of her icon traveling around the world and making money. That post did not come without a dig at other musicians who according to Aisha were sitting home idle.



“The fact that he decided to roam and take pictures in this corona era does not make him hardworking. Stop fooling,” a commenter said to be a Shatta Wale fan wrote.



This triggered a reaction from Aisha as she retorted: "Tell your king to stop sleeping with his cousin and work hard. You fools should bring yourselves and you’ll hear nonsense."



A livid Shatta Wale rebutted, asking Aisha to respect herself.



"You claim to live at East Legon; I also reside there so try and step foot in my house and see if you won’t receive slaps. I will slap you and it will be worse than what Stonebwoy did to Angletown," he cautioned.



Was that necessary?



Tribute after tribute eulogized the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings during the state funeral. How can his legacy in the arts be protected?



Abrantepa sits with his able panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo and Nana Yaw Wiredu to dissect these.



