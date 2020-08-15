Bloggers' Forum: FIPAG suspends Tracey Boakye, Stonebwoy assaults Sarkodie's manager

Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020
The week started with FIPAG announcing the suspension of Tracey Boakye. However, the movie producer fought back stating she’s not a member of the association hence can't be suspended.
Kennedy Agyapong confidently alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.
Did Stonebwoy pull a gun again? It is confirmed he physically assaulted Sarkodie's manager by punching him in the eye.
