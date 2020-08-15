You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 08 15Article 1034362

Bloggers' Forum: FIPAG suspends Tracey Boakye, Stonebwoy assaults Sarkodie's manager

Stonebwoy and Angel Town play videoStonebwoy and Angel Town


The week started with FIPAG announcing the suspension of Tracey Boakye. However, the movie producer fought back stating she’s not a member of the association hence can't be suspended.

Kennedy Agyapong confidently alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.

Did Stonebwoy pull a gun again? It is confirmed he physically assaulted Sarkodie's manager by punching him in the eye.

Watch the full discussion below:

