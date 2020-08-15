Entertainment of Saturday, 15 August 2020

Bloggers' Forum: FIPAG suspends Tracey Boakye, Stonebwoy assaults Sarkodie's manager

The week started with FIPAG announcing the suspension of Tracey Boakye. However, the movie producer fought back stating she’s not a member of the association hence can't be suspended.



Kennedy Agyapong confidently alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie raped musician Mzbel.



Did Stonebwoy pull a gun again? It is confirmed he physically assaulted Sarkodie's manager by punching him in the eye.



