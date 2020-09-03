Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Bloggers' Forum: Controversy brews over Kuami Eugene's VGMAs win

play video[L-R]: Host Abrantepa with panelists Edem, Arnold

The 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held over the weekend saw Kuami Eugene being crowned the Artiste of the Year. The Lynx Entertainment act beat competition from Diana Hamilton, Kofi Kinaata, Sarkodie, and Medikal.



His victory has however triggered reactions from a section of the public, including some industry players as they have argued that the topmost award should have gone to Sarkodie considering the work the rapper did in the year under review.



Another category that has stoked conversation is the Rapper of the Year which was won by Kwesi Arthur. For some persons, the youngster does not deserve the award because his performance on the song which earned him the nomination cannot be compared to Eno Barony's and other nominees'.



On the night, Kuami Eugene also won the Highlife Artiste of the Year. This is the third consecutive time he has won this category. Kinaata on the other hand won Songwriter of the Year. It is the third time of winning but not consecutively.



Beyond who won what, how good was the package: performances, red carpet, emceeing, et al?



On this Episode of Bloggers' Forum, Abrantepa sits with his able panelists for a discussion on the event.



