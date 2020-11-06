Entertainment of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bloggers' Forum: Controversy brews after Sarkodie and Samini endorsed Akufo-Addo

play videoRapper Sarkodie

As the country readies for the December 7 polls, it is expected that some celebrities would endorse some political parties and candidates.



Dancehall musician Samini who vehemently spoke against the practice in 2016 has now joined the bandwagon as he has released a song to project President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is contesting on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Titled Kpoyaka, the endorsement piece which is produced by JMJ, encourages the electorate to give the NPP flagbearer another four-year term to continue his good works. The official music video captures some works the Akufo-Addo-led government has done in its quest to make lives better.



Sarkodie on the other hand released 'Happy Day'. Unlike Samini, the rapper rather dedicated a part of the record to Akufo-Addo.



“We all spoke against the dumsor and the high inflation rate and so if these have been solved at the moment with Ghanaians also enjoying free SHS, then all I can say is that Nana Akufo-Addo should continue for another four years,” he said in the song.



Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress has said he will not involve celebrities in his campaign because Ghana's history shows showbiz persons who endorse political parties end up jeopardizing their careers due to political intolerance.



We table these for a riveting discussion on Bloggers' Forum. Journalists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Kelly Nii Lartey Mensah and NDC spokesperson on Creative Arts Sadiq Abdulai Abu join host Abrantepa.



Enjoy the show below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.