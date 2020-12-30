Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Blogger reveals the amount Amewu paid Shatta Wale to perform at victory concert

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

“Tell It All”, a popular Ghanaian blogging site on Facebook has revealed that Shatta Wale was paid GH?2millon cedis to perform at the Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu’s victory concert held at Hohoe on December 28, 2020.



The Energy Minister made history during the December 7 elections by becoming the first parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party to win the Hohoe seat which is seen as a safe haven for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



To celebrate the victory, Amewu organized a party in his constituency and invited Shatta Wale as a performer.



It has now emerged that Shatta Wale made millions by performing at the event.



“Shatta Wale charged Peter Amewu Gh?2Million Ghana Cedis to perform in Hohoe. Shatta is just a business-minded artist,” Tell It All posted on Facebook.



Shatta’s appearance at the said victory concert has attracted several comments from people across social media.



The biggest highlight of the concert was the moment where the Dancehall artiste performed alongside Mr. Amewu who could not help but show off his dance moves.



Meanwhile, the NDC has secured an interim injunction to stop the Energy minister from being gazetted as MP for the constituency because not all eligible voters in the constituency were allowed to vote in the election.



