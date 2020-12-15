Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Blogger GhKwaku honored at 20th Millenium Excellence Awards Anniversary

Multiple Award Winning Blogger, Isaac Aidoo, known in the Ghanaian entertainment industry as GhKwaku has been honored with the “Excellence in Social Media” at the 20th Anniversary of the Millenium Excellence Awards (MEA) held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Sunday, 13th of December,2020.



Speaking at the event, GhKwaku expressed his gratitude to the organizers of the event for the honour and continuous recognition as well as the immense support he has over the years received from people towards his hard work and brand.



“I feel very honored and privileged to be recognized by such a prestigious organization and I believe this will encourage a lot of people especially those who aim at developing the society through social media blogging”, he added.



The prestigious Millenium Excellence Awards(MEA) has honored the likes of Osei Kwame Despite, Uncle Ebo Whyte, Manasseh Awuni Azure as well as several heads of state among others.



The Millenium Excellence Awards is held every five years to honor the best institutions and individuals in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy for their varied contributions to national development, and it’s under the patronage of the distinguished Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Music Acts such as Pat Thomas and Kwanpa graced the occasion with some wonderful performances on the day.



Isaac Aidoo(Ghkwaku) this year has won Blogger Of The Year at the RTP Awards, National Communications Awards, Youth Excellence Awards as well as the Women’s Choice Awards 2020.



Ghkwaku is currently the CEO of Kwaku Media and also the digital promoter at Zylofon Media.





