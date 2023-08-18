Blark Tana comes in with new single 'Foes'

Music of Friday, 18 August 2023

Source: Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh

Ghanaian singer, Blark Tana is out with a new single titled ‘Foes’.



Crowned the new artist of the year at the 2022 Heritage Central Music Awards, Blark Tana is an artist to look out for.



Blessed with powerful vocals, the singer has grown from strength to strength since taking music seriously.



The single ‘Foes’ was produced by Beat Mechanics. Blark Tana sings about not wanting trouble while prophesying that his hater will not be able to stop him.



“Foes, I will say, is that one song that I wrote from a very dark place. Much was said and done in my name many times, for which I never got the courage to talk about or retaliate. Then I realized that being mute makes them win. It's a ‘tackle tackle’ affair now. It’s now time for them to know Atanfo nyina b3kor Lowbattery,” Blark Tana shared.



He sings in a blend of English and Twi, and he charts his path to greatness.



