Blaq Jerzee recruits Marioo and Eddy Kenzo on ’Sokoma’

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: Erica Arthur, Contributor

Renowned Nigerian producer and singer Blaq Jerzee has exhibited his prowess on a beautiful music piece dubbed ‘Sokoma’ off his yet to be released album ‘East Meets West’ which was put together with KJ Spio.



Black Jerzee’s ‘Sokoma’ an Afrobeat piece that features Marioo and Eddy Kenzo had the beat produced by Young Legendary, who used a range of different organic instruments all layered together.



The song has an iconic saxophone and a tuneful piano that carry the key melodic phrases in the song. The drums displaying the East meets West hybrid perfectly with lots of movement entailed in the beat. A captivating chorus from Blaq Jerzee and two distinct verses from Marioo and Eddy Kenzo collects a great fusion of talented voices.



‘Sokoma’ first single off the album displays the core philosophy behind the album with Tanzanian feature Marioo helping to merge his native sound of Bongo Flava with Blaq Jerzee’s West African input, also joined by Ugandan International singer Eddy Kenzo. This track really brings a diverse and eclectic dynamic mix of influences from across the continent.



According to Blaq Jerzee, ‘East Meets West’ was created to bridge the music from East Africa and their notable Bongo Flava - to the West African, Afrobeats.



Sokoma was released by Ceek but is Blaq Jerzee’s second release of the year. Recently releasing ‘Falling For You’ which he featured Mr Eazi and Harmonize.



The visuals are produced by Ceek Global Studios, exhibiting a very high-level production. Set in a local African village, all three artists shine bright against the many backdrops throughout the scenic film. Choreography and motorbike freestylers bring a whole other visual effect to the eventful video.