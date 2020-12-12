Entertainment of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Blame Desmond Elliot for your defeat – Nigerians to Dumelo

Desmond Elliot and John Dumelo

Some Nigerians have asked the defeated parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the recently held elections in Ghana, John Dumelo, to blame his defeat on a fellow actor and Nigerian senator Desmond Elliot.



According to the Nigerians, Desmond Elliot who they claim has become unpopular in Nigeria following his commentary on the brutalities meted to Nigerians recently, soiled the image of John Dumelo when he threw his weight behind him on social media ahead of the polls in Ghana.



This, they claimed, created disaffection for Mr. Dumelo among the electorate in the constituency in Ghana.



John Dumelo garnered 37,778 votes and his close rival, Lydia Alhassan of the New Party (NPP) who won the seat recorded 39,851 votes.



After the polls, the Nigerians took to Instagram and hit hard at Mr Elliot for contributing to his defeat.



See the post below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.