Blakofe eulogises Jayne Buckman-Owoo 'as one of the few genuine people'

Entertainment of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The former Deputy CEO at the Ghana Tourist Development Company (GTDC) Akua Djanie-Manfo, alias Blakofe, has expressed her grief following the passing of colleague journalist Jayne Buckman-Owoo.



For two decades, the late Ms. Buckman-Owoo worked with the Graphic Communications Group, covering stories local and abroad concerning creative arts. She was also a renowned actress and TV presenter.



After a brief illness, the award-winning writer and editor died on the morning of Friday, August 18.



Taking to her Facebook timeline, Blakofe observed the news of death is becoming rampant.



She recalled, also, fond times shared with Jayne, remarked on her character, and prayed for her.



"In the olden days (in fact, not too olden even, just a few years ago), it was rare to hear of death on a daily basis. Now, it's the norm.



"RIP Jayne Buckman-Owoo I hadn't seen or spoken to you in years. But I remember you as one of the few genuine people I met in Gh.



"It was always pure, good vibes with you. We used to laugh a lot.



"May the Ancestors warmly embrace you," Blakofe wrote.



Today, August 25, a memorial mass was held for Jayne Buckman-Owoo at the St Theresa's Parish, Kaneshie.



In 2021, the Golden Age Creative Arts Awards (GACAA) honoured Jayne for her Excellence in Leadership in the Creative Arts sector. She was also presented with a citation for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry.



Jayne Buckman-Owoo died at 49.