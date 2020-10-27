Blakk Rasta reveals how fallout with Shatta Wale started

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Outspoken reggae artist and broadcaster, Blakk Rasta has recounted his side of the story on how the longstanding rift between himself and Shatta Wale began.



The veteran reggae musician bemoaned that Shatta Wale disrespected him and expressed no remorse after he helped him find his feet during the lowest moments in the beginning stages of the latter’s career.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, Blakk Rasta disclosed how he met Shatta Wale, then known as Bandana. He described the Dancehall artist as an ungrateful person who failed to acknowledge him after he helped get accommodation and funds from Shatta Wale’s relative to sponsor his music.



“…one day he (Shatta Wale) called me and said [listen Blakk Rasta, there’s one of my uncles he’s so rich… he loves you. Right now, I’m suffering, I don’t even have anywhere to sleep; nobody wants to play my music, nothing is happening for me.



“If you can help me, go with me to my uncle and talk to him, I’m sure he’ll be able to help me…] that was the time he released a song called ‘Musician politricksters’… so he came over to me and I went over with him to his uncle and true to his words his uncle was all over me, so happy. He’s called Uncle Rocky…



“And he gave him money to produce his music, his album and even gave him a place to sleep… after about a year he called me and said his uncle had kicked him out of the house… I called the uncle and he said he was over there and all the drug addicts were coming to the house and I didn’t like it…” he told the host.



Blakk Rasta further noted that his relationship with Shatta Wale took a sharp negative turn after the dancehall artist brought him about seven of his songs to be air-played but he resorted to play only one because he didn’t enjoy the rest.



“…he brought me some songs... a lot of songs, they were about six, seven songs. And I liked just one song; and that was ‘Mama,’… which I used to play regularly.



“I wasn’t hearing from him. All I heard was he granted interview…. And that was where he said that [Black Rasta and the rest are hypocrites… I gave him seven songs and he’s played only one song].



“I was like wow, is this how ungrateful you can be, why did you not use this opportunity to tell them that I matched you all the way to your uncle. He gave you all the money and I never even took a penny from you. I drove you all the way back, then you didn’t have a car…” a disgruntled Blakk Rasta added.



He noted that things got from bad to worse between them after Shatta Wale grossly disrespected him over the phone when he reached out to him over a competition which fellow dancehall act, Stonebwoy was wrongly adjudged the winner.



Despite all these, however, Blakk Rasta said he has become more spiritual and as such is not begrudged by what happened between them. He asserted that he was not longer offended that Shatta Wale had been ungrateful to him.





