Blakk Rasta flaunts wife on her birthday

Entertainment of Friday, 10 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial Ghanaian radio show host and musician, Blakk Rasta has shared beautiful images of his wife of ten years.



In a post the musician shared on Facebook, he praised her and referred to her as the mother of his children, his missing rib, and his companion in prayer.



“10 years of journeying together, loading... my missing rib that has been found... Mother of my children... My prayer partner... The mate in my Trotro... Enjoy life,” he shared on February 9, 2023.



His wife, whose name he withheld, was dressed in a simple but elegant African fabric, which she complemented with a kinky hair extension and a lovely smile.



In one of the photos released by the radio show host, the wife of the musician stood gripping her waist with one leg out to show a little skin.



The many who were seeing the artiste’s wife for the first time shared their reactions and also wished her a happy birthday.



In a social media reaction, a user said, “Congratulations to you two. Blakk Rasta you got such a beautiful Princess. More Faya.”



Another user added, “Happy birthday our wife, may God keep you and the family shining always. U are blessed!”



A third added, “Rasta indirectly dey ask Nana aba can u marriage for 10 years or Can u have a Husband for 10 years who will call u mother of Ma children a beg Rasta, this ur Gh Gold I want some e dey give u too much vim to talk with confidence Nana Aba Rasta say can u marriage not Marry oo lol.”







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











Watch Nkommo Wo Ho below:











ADA/BB