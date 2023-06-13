Blakk Rasta expresses frustration as fellow musicians decline collaboration requests

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Renowned Ghanaian Reggae musician and broadcaster, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has voiced his disappointment over the repeated rejection of his collaboration requests by fellow musicians.



In an asaaseradio.com report, Blakk Rasta urged musicians to stop underestimating their peers and called for a change in their mindset.



"I believe much of it stems from selfishness. We lack trust in one another. It's disheartening to see everyone focused on their own interests without genuinely helping each other," he shared with King Lagazee.



Blakk Rasta also expressed his surprise at the responses he received when reaching out to artistes for collaboration.



"Recently, I approached a couple of artistes to collaborate with me, and their reactions were quite unexpected," he lamented.



According to him, every time he sends a song to an artiste for collaboration, he receives no feedback in return.



"They would say, 'Oh, legend, send me the song. It's a vibe; the song is a real vibe.' But then, I never hear from them again," Blakk Rasta revealed.



While acknowledging that he has had opportunities to feature renowned artists in the past, he admitted that collaboration has never been his forte.



He attributed the lack of collaboration to individuals overestimating themselves, with some believing that their presence on his records would be a game-changer.



"When ego prevails, unity becomes elusive. We must shed our egos if we want to make progress," he emphasized.



