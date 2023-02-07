You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 02 07Article 1709861

Blakk Rasta drags Osebo The Zaraman in his fight with Nana Aba

Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo

A section of Twitter users have condemned Blakk Rasta's decision to cite Nana Aba Anamoah's baby-daddy in their ongoing banter on social media.

The Ghanaian radio presenter and singer decided to punch the renowned female broadcaster where it hurts most by bringing up the matter of her former partner.

As earlier reported, Nana Aba rebuked Blakk Rasta for belittling and thrashing rapper Sarkodie's verse on the remake of 'Stir It Up', a song by Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Amidst Blakk Rasta and Nana Aba's banter on Twitter, the former shared two photos of Osebo rocking what has been termed as women's clothing.

He captioned the images with these words which was a direct jab at Nana Aba: "Sis, @thenanaaba I hear you have this Legend's direct phone number? I need him to borrow this outfit for the Bob Marley Day concert in May," he wrote after requesting for her to come to grace his radio show on 3FM.

Meanwhile, Blakk has been urged to cease fire as his little misunderstanding with his colleague in the media space seems to have escalated.


