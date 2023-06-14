Blakk Rasta discloses a possible reconciliation with Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023
Ghanaian Reggae artiste, Blakk Rasta, has shed light on his deteriorated friendship with dancehall sensation Shatta Wale.
In an interview with Asaase radio, Blakk Rasta attributed their rift to fundamental differences in their personalities, the influence of Satan, inflated egos, and various other destructive elements.
"He has been my close ally from the very beginning, but unfortunately, external forces, such as Satan, ego, and other negative influences, crept in and wreaked havoc on our bond," Blakk Rasta stated.
However, the seasoned broadcaster has expressed satisfaction over some steps taken by the dancehall artiste, that could trigger a possible re-union, after enduring almost two decades of conflict.
Blakk Rasta recounted an encounter when he stumbled upon a Facebook live session where Shatta Wale was discussing him while warning his followers against speaking ill off him.
"He had informed his audience that he intended to discuss Blakk Rasta, prompting them to tune in... I expected him to maintain his usual demeanor," Blakk Rasta revealed.
The surprising display of solidarity from Shatta Wale, however, has compelled Blakk Rasta to reconsider his perception of their strained relationship, hinting at the possibility of a reconciliatory path ahead.
Over the years, Blakk Rasta has publicly criticized Shatta Wale, labeling him as ungrateful and a negative influence on the younger generation.
