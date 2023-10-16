Blakk Rasta descends on NADMO, VRA over Akosombo water spillage

Entertainment of Monday, 16 October 2023

Controversial radio personality, Blakk Rasta has descended on the Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Volta River Authority (VRA) over the water spillage of the Akosombo Dam which affected residents.



He bemoaned why some areas in Accra struggle with water, yet measures were not put in place to ensure that such occurrences are prevented to avoid creating a problem for residents.



The radio personality lamented the havoc the water spillage has wreaked in the affected areas by destroying people’s farms and homes in the midst of the hardship citizens are grappling with.



Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Blakk Rasta questioned the technological prowess of the institutions in charge of protecting the water systems and lambasted NADMO and VRA for their negligence.



“My brother, my sister this is a country where people cannot even get water to drink. In Ashaiman people can't get water to drink. Some parts of Tema are still experiencing water shortage people are still carrying gallons all over the place yet we are here wasting water in the name of a certain overflow and spillage.



"... What is wrong with us? Are we technologically impotent? What is wrong with us as a people?” aggrieved Blakk Rasta fumed.



He further went ahead to lambast NADMO and VRA for their inability to fix the issue quickly which has led to the displacement of some people in the affected communities.



He indicated that the incompetency of the Akufo-Addo-led government has contributed to the problems bedeviling the citizens.



“Can't we lay down some pipes to channel this water at least even into the sea? Can't we rechannel this water into some other water bodies? No, we rather would spill the water to destroy people, destroy people's farms and they can never get any compensation for that.



“We have a dirty government that is so incompetent that NADMO continues to play the game so dumb. In fact, NADMO is totally hapless. What can NADMO do if VRA and all this technology, these engineers, and cannot lay pipes all these years to be able to reach another water into areas that need this water?” said Blakk Rasta.



Background



The controlled spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong dams, in the Eastern Region since September 15 by the Volta River Authority (VRA) affected almost all the communities along the lower Volta Basin.



Some communities in the Asuogyaman District downstream of the two dams had their fair share of the activity, with residents and fisherfolks badly affected in the process.



The spillage heavily contaminated the water body with residents who relied on its contents for various domestic activities unable to do so now.



Some of the affected communities include Kudikope, Ahenbrom, Kokonte Kpedzi, Abume, Dzidzokope, Mama kope, amongst others.



While some houses in the aforementioned communities have collapsed, fish cages were either badly damaged or swept away, resulting in large quantities of fish dying or being washed away.



