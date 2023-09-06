Blakk Rasta defends Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Blakk Rasta has backed Shatta Wale in the wake of the backlashes the latter has faced following his controversial statements about his colleagues.



Shatta Wale has recently been attacked for rubbishing the works of some of his colleague artistes, striving to make global strides.



Shatta has also been slammed for what is termed as rubbing Nigeria’s Afrobeats dominance in the faces of Ghanaian artistes and striking unnecessary comparisons.



This has caused some entertainment pundits and other industry stakeholders to launch scathing attacks at him while disagreeing with his assertions.



The likes of Sally Mann, Vida Adutwumwaa, popular video director Babs Direction, and several others, have averred that he isn't in the right capacity to question the achievements of other artistes who are doing better than him.



To them, Shatta has not attained the level of the people he is criticizing.



However, Blakk Rasta, disagrees with this assertion.



The popular radio presenter said Shatta Wale has not been celebrated well enough, adding that he has brought a lot of respect and worth to the industry.



Blakk Rasta said Shatta must be acknowledged for singlehandedly fighting and persevering through all the sabotage that could have derailed his career.



“You can never take away from this man’s noise. What he has contributed to the industry. He brought a lot of respect to the music business in this country. He encouraged us to go for our worth.



"He came from nowhere to somewhere. There was a time when nobody wanted to play his music including me because he insulted me. That was when I was a little bit unprofessional. Right after he was blacklisted, blackmailed, and rejected, he found another route.



“He followed the youth in the ghetto and told them if the youth won’t play his song again, they should. Thankfully Facebook came and gave him a voice. In those days there was nothing like sponsorship. Doing Facebook Live, made his name and was able to blow.



"Of course, he can be controversial, of course, he can be vulgar but he gives credit to Facebook for his achievement. If radio was supposed to make people blow then Shatta would have died without becoming that person,” he stated in a video making rounds on social media.



Meanwhile, Shatta has responded to Blakk Rasta's comments.



He shared excerpts of his speech and wrote,



The truth is not bitter, it’s sweet. Thank you Black Rasta and May God open many many many doors for you in this life. It’s a shame they still fighting this guy !!!! GOD IS HERE !!!!!





