Blakk Rasta confesses love for Ghana no matter what

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023

Source: Blakk Rasta

Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta has released a new single called, My Dear Ghana to the admiration and awe of many who know the firebrand artiste for his brazen critique of the political system.



In this new single, Blakk Rasta sings the praises of a beautiful land, tracing its greatness from the Ghana Empire through to the present day.



Some of the names mentioned, like Paul Cuffe, Dinga Cissé, and Nanny, may sound new to the average Ghanaian, but, a careful study would unravel the wonderful contributions these legendary individuals gave to Ghana.



My Dear Ghana is rendered in Blakk Rasta's comfortable Reggae beat, very steady and calm. The melody is very infectious. You would find yourself singing the song before you realise it.



"Ghana is my land

I cannot deny it

No matter where I go

I comma comma yard" Blakk Rasta sings, confessing his love for Ghana no matter how wicked 'politicians' continue to treat citizens badly.



The music comes with an ecstatic video to boot. It carefully samples very landmarks all over Ghana to show how beautiful the land is.



My Dear Ghana is an anthem and a powerful tool to market the country that has been calling tourists to visit.







Lyrics to the Song



BLAKK RASTA - MY DEAR GHANA



CHORUS:

This is my Gold Coast

Now called Ghana

Gateway to Africa

Gateway to the world

My dear Ghana

Sweet sweet Ghana

Set her free

Free from the Vulture



Ghana Oh Ghana

Kwame Nkrumah Ghana

Ghana Oh Ghana

Black Star Liner

Ghana Oh Ghana

Dinga Cissé Ghana

Ghana Oh Ghana

Ancient Kingdom Ghana





VERSE 1:

We love the culture

We love the history Whole heap a language

Yet one people

Nuff a religion

Yet one people

Sometimes we fuss fuss

Also we cuss cuss

This is my Ghana

One lovely nation

This is my Ghana

One lovey people

This is my Ghana

One free people

This is my Ghana

One happy people



Big up the man Nkrumah

Me luck a shot

To one Dinga Cissé

Do you remember Paul Cuffe

And the queen, Yaa Asantewaa

I bust a blank

For Ndewura Jakpa

And Obeah Woman

Queen Nanny



CHORUS:



VERSE 2:



I love my Ghana

No matter where I go

No matter where I go

From the top to bottom

No matter where I go

From Alpha to Omega



Ghana is my land

I cannot deny it

No matter where I go

I com a com a yard oo



We politician wicked

We still a love wi Ghana

Dem sell we out

We still a love wi Ghana

Too much tax tax

We still a love wi Ghana

Too much thief thief

We still a love wi Ghana

Some a dem a coward

We still a love wi Ghana

Nuff a dem a cheat

We still a love wi Ghana



CHORUS

[To Fade]