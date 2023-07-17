Blakk Rasta confesses love for Ghana no matter what

Entertainment of Monday, 17 July 2023
Source: Blakk Rasta
Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta has released a new single called, My Dear Ghana to the admiration and awe of many who know the firebrand artiste for his brazen critique of the political system.
In this new single, Blakk Rasta sings the praises of a beautiful land, tracing its greatness from the Ghana Empire through to the present day.
Some of the names mentioned, like Paul Cuffe, Dinga Cissé, and Nanny, may sound new to the average Ghanaian, but, a careful study would unravel the wonderful contributions these legendary individuals gave to Ghana.
My Dear Ghana is rendered in Blakk Rasta's comfortable Reggae beat, very steady and calm. The melody is very infectious. You would find yourself singing the song before you realise it.
"Ghana is my land
I cannot deny it
No matter where I go
I comma comma yard" Blakk Rasta sings, confessing his love for Ghana no matter how wicked 'politicians' continue to treat citizens badly.
The music comes with an ecstatic video to boot. It carefully samples very landmarks all over Ghana to show how beautiful the land is.
My Dear Ghana is an anthem and a powerful tool to market the country that has been calling tourists to visit.
Lyrics to the Song
BLAKK RASTA - MY DEAR GHANA
CHORUS:
This is my Gold Coast
Now called Ghana
Gateway to Africa
Gateway to the world
My dear Ghana
Sweet sweet Ghana
Set her free
Free from the Vulture
Ghana Oh Ghana
Kwame Nkrumah Ghana
Ghana Oh Ghana
Black Star Liner
Ghana Oh Ghana
Dinga Cissé Ghana
Ghana Oh Ghana
Ancient Kingdom Ghana
VERSE 1:
We love the culture
We love the history Whole heap a language
Yet one people
Nuff a religion
Yet one people
Sometimes we fuss fuss
Also we cuss cuss
This is my Ghana
One lovely nation
This is my Ghana
One lovey people
This is my Ghana
One free people
This is my Ghana
One happy people
Big up the man Nkrumah
Me luck a shot
To one Dinga Cissé
Do you remember Paul Cuffe
And the queen, Yaa Asantewaa
I bust a blank
For Ndewura Jakpa
And Obeah Woman
Queen Nanny
CHORUS:
VERSE 2:
I love my Ghana
No matter where I go
No matter where I go
From the top to bottom
No matter where I go
From Alpha to Omega
Ghana is my land
I cannot deny it
No matter where I go
I com a com a yard oo
We politician wicked
We still a love wi Ghana
Dem sell we out
We still a love wi Ghana
Too much tax tax
We still a love wi Ghana
Too much thief thief
We still a love wi Ghana
Some a dem a coward
We still a love wi Ghana
Nuff a dem a cheat
We still a love wi Ghana
CHORUS
[To Fade]