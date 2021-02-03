Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Blakk Rasta berates Obour for Okraku Mantey ministerial lobby, spits fire

Blakk Rasta, Broadcaster

Renowned Broadcaster Blakk Rasta has intimated that leaders in the creative arts industry are people who will sell their own people for power.



There is a ragging debate on who becomes the Deputy Creative Arts Minister in Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.



Mark Okraku Mantey’s name seems to be paramount in the names that have been making rounds on social media to occupy the vacant position.



But some industry persons have campaigned vehemently against Mark Okraku because to them, he has been in the Creative Arts sector for years but has done nothing to better the fortunes of creatives in the country.



Shatta Wale has threatened to register a political party and campaign against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) if the President appoints Mark Okraku Mantey.



Reacting to this, Blakk Rasta has said he is shocked that Obour is one of the lobbyists for Okraku Mantey in his bid to be appointed as Deputy Minister.



He said “Looks like Obuor is going around industry people doing PR for ‘mature’ Okraku Mantey to be Deputy Minister. These guys will sell out their own people for power! We will torment them till they shed their selfish cloaks. The dragon never gets short of fire”.