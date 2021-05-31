You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 31Article 1274413

Entertainment of Monday, 31 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Blakk Cedi forced to receive an award on behalf of Stonebwoy after their split at 4Syste MVAs

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Blakk Cedi play videoBlakk Cedi

Former manager and confidant of Stonebwoy, Blakk Cedi received an award on behalf of the Bhim nation boss over the weekend at the just ended 2021 4 Syte Music Video Awards.

In his remark speech after Stonebwoy was named the Best Special Effect Video with his tune “Everlasting”, Blakk Cedi stated that he is receiving the awards for the love he’s got for his ‘brother’ Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy and Blakk Cedi parted ways somewhere in 2019 over some internal wranglings at the Bhim Nation camp.

Watch the video below:

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment