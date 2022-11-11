Blacko reached out to me at the last minute of my album - Sarkodie

Entertainment of Friday, 11 November 2022

Award-winning artiste, Sarkodie, has disclosed that sensational Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, reached out to him when he was almost done with his Jamz album.



Speaking on 3Music TV, he praised the artiste while tackling assumptions some Ghanaians have that he chases after new acts in order to stay relevant.



“Big shoutouts to my superstar Blacko. Blacko hit me up at the last minute of this project and said Landlord, I have to be on you Jamz, and I said great,” Sarkodie said.



According to Sarkodie, people who don't get why he is ahead of his game tend to make up stories that make sense to them.



He also added that many of these artistes people claim he chases come to him for a feature.



“I should feel bad because people actually don't make sense of why you are still here. Because that's the only reason, there is no other reason. They want to find the logic behind why you can still be relevant after a long time.



“And the funny thing is most of these records that you hear me on, and you think I am jumping on somebody’s record? I never reach out to these people,” he added.



Sarkodie added that going after up-and-coming artistes is something he doesn't do but wouldn't mind working with them when he is called on.



The rapper released the Jamz album on November 11, 2022.





