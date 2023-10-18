Blacklisting artistes because they left my label is immature - Kaywa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Renowned music producer, sound engineer, and CEO of Highly Spiritual Music, Kaywa has emphasized that he will never engage in the practice of blacklisting any artiste who left his record label.



Speaking on the CelebBiz show on Joy Prime, Kaywa addressed rumours of ‘curses’ placed on artistes who have left his Highly Spiritual record label to do badly in their careers.



Kaywa pointed out other artistes from Nigeria and even Ghana who have experienced similar situations yet their labels haven't been blamed for their ailing careers.



He insisted that he will and has never instigated the blacklisting of anybody. Emphasizing that he advocates for love and forgiveness among everyone in his circle



“Even those artists who have left my label, will tell you that one thing I always tell them is love and forgive. So I've taught them how to love, how to forgive, how to love, how to forgive.



“And so if for any day I sit someone, I call you Saminiwa, that don't play this artist's music on your TV or radio because they left my label, then that's total immaturity. There's no presenter out there, there's no DJ out there, there's no TV person out there who will say I called them and said this guy's left, so don't do anything for them.



“That is total immaturity and it will never happen to us. I will never, as a matter of fact, me, I'm very focused,” he said.



Kaywa insisted that he was rather focused on raising the new artistes in his label and would not have time to sabotage the success of older artistes. He added that he would rather be happy if they do well outside his label since he played a part in their success.



“I have brand new artists. We are so focused on them. So why waste our time? I believe that when you leave the label and you are doing pretty well out there, it is still to our record advantage. Because at the end of the day, if we didn't place you or put you where you are, there's no way you could. We are very happy about it. People will always weep, they will say all manner of things, but we are focused,” he stated.



Kaywa and his Highly Spiritual record label has been home to dozens of award-winning Ghanaian acts including Mr Drew, Krymi, Lasmid and Bisa Kdei.





