Black shines atop as the most streamed Ghanaian artiste on Boomplay in 2023

Music of Friday, 1 December 2023

Source: Kingsley Legend, Contributor

Ghanaian superstar, Black Sherif has once again been named the most streamed artiste for 2023 on the digital streaming platform Boomplay.



The 21-year-old singer/rapper again for the second year running, keeps illuminating with his amazing run in 2023, dropping a trifecta—starting the year off with his double single drop, which features ‘YAYA’ and ’SIMMER DOWN’; and his latest installation, ‘OH NO’ another masterpiece, which is doing incredible across various charts on the digital streaming platforms.



Since last year’s release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.



Black Sherif has reached these pinnacles in record time, being an integral part of the new sound emanating from Africa.



The rapper is set to do his annual concert on December 21, dubbed ‘Zaama Disco, which attracts revellers and his fans from across the globe to converge in Accra for a night of true musical experience.