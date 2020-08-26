Black don’t crack: Female personalities who don’t look their age

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 August 2020
African women, they say age backwards. Without hooking on to any anti-aging cream, many black women have managed to break the age barrier to stay healthier and younger.
The following Ghanaian female personalities have got people questioning their actual age as they look way younger than their ages.
Akosua Agyapong
First on the list is Akosua Agyapong, the legendary highlife singer who was born on November 17, 1969, is pushing 51 this year but from all indication, she doesn’t look her age.
Akosua is a real definition of black don’t crack. She has blessed Ghanaians with her timeless songs and still remains one of the most celebrated female artistes in the music industry.
She is not just known for good music, when it comes to dancing moves, Akosua Agyapong has got it too.
She has blessed several stages with her unique and energetic dance moves.
Stephanie Benson
Stephanie Benson is our next stop. Can we say that it runs in the family?
Stephanie who happens to be the older sister of Akosua Agyapong has just refused to grow.
This UK-based Ghanaian international singer has still got her game together despite her age.
The 53-year-old singer has an epitome of beauty.
The mother of 5, without doubt, transferred the beauty to her children. In one of her Instagram post, she revealed that men have been making advances towards her daughters anytime she posts their photos on social media.
When I get a lot of your DMs, it s becoming so clear to me, The complication in a marriage or a relationship could be us, Women. We are the 4 'O' s. We Overthink, Overact, Overanalyse, then OverLook. So what's the point of stressing out if you're going to ignore the signs. Feel free to correct me, if I missed anything out. FYI... Follow Your Instinct An Asshole will stay an Asshole.
PROVERBS 5: 21 - 23 21 The Lord sees everything you do. Wherever you go, he is watching. 22 The sins of the wicked are a trap. They get caught in the net of their own sin. 23 They die because they have no self-control. Their utter stupidity will send them to their graves.
