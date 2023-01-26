Black Sherif to mount same stage with 50 Cent and other top artistes

Music of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: ALEX BRYANT AMETEFE

Well-known Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif, is set to perform at the esteemed Wireless Concert in the UK. The three-day show, which happens at Finsbury Park, London, has plenty of global fellows up on the bill.



The show starts on Friday, 7th July 2023 and ends on Sunday, 9th July 2023. The eagerly awaited show is supposed to be an interesting one, as the artiste setup includes plenty of globally perceived performers.



The Ghanaian rapper/vocalist will perform alongside global artistes like 50 Cent, Lil Tjay and Popcaan at the three-day occasion.



Numerous Ghanaians communicated fervour when they saw Black Sherif was on the official rundown of artistes who were to perform at the show.



Day 1, has stars like Metro Blasting, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, TBA, Lancey Foux, Ken Carson, and Destroy Lonely.

The second-day setup has any semblance of Travis Scott, Bryson Turner, JoeyBa$$ and Flo.



The organizers of the show saved the best for the last, with Day 3's setup having Ghana's own, Black Sherif, 50 50, Lil Durk, Popcaan, Lil Tjay, Dexta Daps and Dreya Mac.



Numerous Ghanaians were very energized after seeing Blacko in the setup and offered thanks to the organizers of the show for putting him on such a monstrous stage.

This is another big win for the Ghana Music Industry, expecting an energetic performance from Blacko and wishing him the best in advance.



