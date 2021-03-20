Black Sherif tells the sad man’s story with ‘Ankonam’

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated single, ‘Ankonam’ after dropping ‘Ade Akye’ some few weeks ago.



‘Ankonam’ which translates as a loner is a mid-tempo song that describes the struggle of a poor man who has been to be on his own due to his condition. Black Sherif who is known for his powerful and soothing voice together with his touchy lyrics effortlessly tells the story to perfection.



According to Black Sherif Ankonam means a solo rider or basically a loner. Coming this far on this journey as a loner and an independent artist, failed promises and denials have been keeping me on my toes.



“On Ankonam, I preached on how low key or in other words careful a youth should be. I fused old-age Ghanaian dirge melodies on a trap and soul-infused instrumental. Low-toned vocals and soul-touching lyrics contributed in making the song. I’m looking at making the youth aware of the positive side of being a loner. And from a real-life experience, I let it all out on this song. Ankonam is my truth.”



Production credit of the song goes to Trino who did justice to both the beat and mixing.



