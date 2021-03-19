Black Sherif tells a sad man’s story with ‘Ankonam’

Music of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Classic DJ, Contributor

Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif has released his much-anticipated single, ‘Ankonam’ after releasing ‘Ade Akye’ a few weeks ago.



‘Ankonam’ which translates as a loner is a mid-tempo song that describes the struggle of a poor man who has been on his own due to his condition.



Black Sherif who is known for his powerful and soothing voice together with his touchy lyrics effortlessly tells the story to perfection.



Production credit of the song goes to Trino who did justice to both the beat and mixing.



Click on this link to listen to 'Ankonam'