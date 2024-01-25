Black Sherif should settle out of court with ex-manager; things could turn spiritual – Showboy advises

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Ghanaian socialite, Showboy, has advised Black Sherif to opt for an out-of-court settlement, regarding the legal issues binding him and his ex-manager cum investor, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, also known as Snap.



The case which has been in court since 2022, was filed by Black Sherif’s ex-financier, who accused the 'Kwaku the Traveller' hitmaker of leaving him ‘high and dry’ to sign a record deal with another label, Empire Entertainment, without his approval.



In an earlier court document which made rounds online, Black Sherif’s manager ordered to be placed on the funds the rapper had accrued through streaming and other revenue sources while being under his label.



He also sought an order for the appointment of a receiver to receive any funds that may be accrued from the use and exploitation of his music and image, among others.



However, Black Sherif is still facing trial over the said case which has spanned over two years now, a situation Showboy thinks isn’t the best within the circumstance.



Showboy, a close friend of Black Sherif’s former manager, has advised the rapper to make peace with him and do the needful, so he could drop the court case.



He stated that things could take a spiritual turn if the ex-manager isn’t seeing results from the numerous court proceedings, adding that all it takes is for Black Sherif to just apologize and compensate the former.



“He [Snap] called me yesterday before going to court and he doesn’t like the court situation... Black Sherif, these court issues are very deep. If the other party loses, it might turn into a real challenge. It will turn spiritual.



“In your hearts of hearts, you know he has helped you. Forget the court issue and apologize to Snap and thank him for helping and believing in you. He once gave you a place to lay your head, got you a car and fed you. Just acknowledge that and let’s move on. Now you have been signed to Empire, one day, at your convenience, you can give out something to him as a token of appreciation,” Showboy stated in a viral video.



Black Sherif’s current management’s reaction to the issue



When the issue reached the court of public opinion, netizens lambasted Black Sherif for his actions but his current manager, Madonna, in an earlier interview with 'Da Don' on Hitz FM, dismissed the former investor’s claims.



Madona disclosed that Snap, who is accusing Black Sherif of leaving him, was only a financier who came on board after the release of 'Second Sermon'.



