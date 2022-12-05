Black Sherif’s career will end in 5 years’ time – Dr UN predicts

Entertainment of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: ghpage.com

According to Dr UN during an interview on Pure FM with Koo Sebour, a lot of Ghanaians have been approaching and trying to convince him to award Black Sherif but he always tells them NO.



As alleged by Dr UN, the people who approach him to award Black Sherif always place him on the same pedigree as Sarkodie forgetting that the African rap king as being consistent in the game for the past 10 years.



He explained that he will only award Blacksheif if he’s able to stay relevant in the music industry after 5 years which he strongly believes will never happen.



As predicted by DR UN, Balck Sherif’s fame will fade in the showbiz industry after 5 years and that is why he doesn’t want to award him because he doesn’t merit his honour.



Watch the video below to know more…



