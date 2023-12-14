Black Sherif’s Zaama Disco returns to La Palm Beach Hotel on December 21

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif's highly anticipated concert, Zaama Disco, is returning to its original venue after initially being slated for the Africa Lake-Trade Fair.



In an interview with the festival's Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Legend, he acknowledged that changes can be unexpected, assuring attendees of an even more extraordinary experience at the La Palm Beach Hotel.



Legend stated, "Your tickets remain valid, and we can't wait to celebrate the magic of Black Sherif's music together at the La Palm Beach Hotel."



He expressed gratitude for the audience's understanding, emphasizing the opportunity to turn this change into an extraordinary celebration.



"Prepare for a night of pulsating beats, unforgettable moments, and an intimate connection with Black Sherif," he said.



"The passion of fans propels Sherif's journey," Legend added while promising an unforgettable night that transcends expectations.



Zaama Disco is set to take place on December 21, 2023, with festivities commencing at 2 pm and extending into the night.







BB