Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' album hits 1 billion streams

Entertainment of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Black Sherif's debut album, 'The Villian I Never Was', has racked up more than a billion streams.



The feat was achieved across four digital streaming platforms including; Spotify (125 million), Boomplay (341 million), YouTube (102 million), and Audiomack (441 million).



The 14-track debut album was released on October 6, 2022, just a year after 'First Sermon' gave the rapper his first mainstream hit.



It was the mark of the Konongo native's versatility as he told personal stories over Hiphop, Pop, Hiplife, and Reggae beats, with Highlife verve.



With 1 billion streams for his debut album, minus Apple Music and others, the 2023 BET Award winner is the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat.



While all 14 cuts on 'The Villain I Never Was' are hits, notable of them are; 'Oil In My Head', 45, Konongo Zongo, Soja, Kwaku the Traveller, and Second Sermon Remix.