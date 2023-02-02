Black Sherif performs for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The month of February was ushered in by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, commissioning a newly constructed 300-bed unit at the 37 Military Hospital.



According to the president, in a Facebook post he shared, the freshly inaugurated facility will house newly appointed military personnel during their basic training in medical treatment.



Meanwhile, during the ceremony, popular Ghanaian performer, Black Sherif entertained attendees, including the president.



In several photos posted on the president's Facebook, Black Sherif could be seen performing for the president, who grinned while the singer entertained him.



Blacko arrived at the event dressed in his casual t-shirt, a pair of pants, and a matching cap, despite being scheduled to play at such an important event.



Along with the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo gave the military high command control of the UN Level IV COVID-19 Field Hospital, which is close to the Air Force Base in Accra.



He didn't stop there though, as he also cut the first sod for the General Headquarters Office Complex for GHQ and the two thousand (2,000) housing units for the Navy.























ADA/DA