Black Sherif paints a picture of how he'll celebrate 'Artiste of the Year' win

Blacko, the man who has called on the public to rally behind him has painted a picture of how he will celebrate this major win if he happens to be announced as Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



"We will walk onto the stage, take the award, and thank every single person. After thanksgiving, we will go home and assemble all the rastas to have our special party. The next morning we'll go back to making music, shoot a video and move forward with the work," he told Zionfelix in an interview.



Just in case things go south, the rapper has promised to maintain his cool by celebrating with his friends who he tagged as 'rastas' for their hard work year-round.



"We will stand up, go home. We will have a thanksgiving with the rastas. The next morning we will make new music, shoot a video and move forward with our life...there will be no disappointment, we will go home if we're snubbed. I admit that I worked hard," the hitmaker shared his reaction to a possible loss of the ultimate VGMA title.



Since the inception of the Ghana Music Awards, a tall list of nominees who had high hopes of winning particular titles end up disappointed when their colleagues pull out the victory.



Those who suffer the biggest disappointment either walk out of the auditorium or maintain their cool and only hope to come back stronger in the next year.



Young rapper Black Sherif has been tipped to win the 24th VGMA 'Artiste of the Year' come May 6 at the Grand Arena by some music lovers and industry players.



The eight nominees in this year's category are, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Camidoh, King Promise, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle and Black Sherif.























