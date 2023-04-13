Black Sherif on how he stays humble, focused

Music of Thursday, 13 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana's sensational music act Black Sherif has revealed that to stop fame from getting to his head, he consciously separates his ordinary self from his professional work and brand.



The '45' hitmaker was asked about how he is handling fame when appeared on Accra-based TV3 for the Road to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) programme.



"I keep this thing in my mind," he answered. "To me, maybe, sometimes, you guys see me [simply as the brand] Black Sherif."



However, on his part, he sees the ordinary human "Sherif," and "I know there is [also] Black Sherif that I am working for."



Due to this outlook, he said whenever he is out "on the street," he is "still free to do things" and be himself.



He even still buys street food.



"People still see me at the waakye [a rice and beans delicacy] spot," he cited. Akosua Hanson corroborated the claim, indicating that she has seen him buying waakye before.



According to Sherif, affectionately called Blacko, sometimes, the food vendors serve him free of charge.



"I would take my money ready to pay Amalia [the name of the vendor] but she would decline," he said.



In the mind of the singer-songwriter and rapper, should he lose any or everything, he would be simply going back to who he was before fame; "back to zero," and "I don't fear being zero."



Friday, November 18, 2022, Black Sherif held his first concert in London, United Kingdom, at KOKO, treating his fans to an experience of his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was'.



At the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra, on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, he invited his fans to his first concert in Ghana called the ‘Mozama Disco: The Genesis.’



With 9 nominations including the ultimate, Artiste of the Year, for the 2023 VGMAs, the award-winning star will be in New York City at the iconic Palladium in Times Square on Saturday, May 20, 2023, for his debut US performance.