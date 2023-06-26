Black Sherif mesmerises thousands of fans with an unforgettable performance in Belgium

Entertainment of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has taken the international stage by storm as he performed in Brussels, Belgium, captivating a massive crowd of tens of thousands of enthusiastic fans.



The highly anticipated Couleur Cafe festival, which attracts over 67,000 people yearly, showcased his incredible talent and solidified his growing reputation as a standout artiste.



During the electrifying performance, Black Sherif showcased his versatility and unique style by delivering some of his most popular tracks.



The crowd was treated to sensational renditions of his hit songs, including "Oil on my head" and "Konongo Zongo," which have garnered significant attention and acclaim both in Ghana and beyond.



In addition to his well-known tracks, Black Sherif also performed songs from his critically acclaimed debut album, ‘Villain I Never Was.’



The audience was mesmerized by his raw and emotive delivery, showcasing his ability to captivate listeners with his heartfelt lyrics and powerful storytelling.



The atmosphere at the concert was nothing short of electric, with the crowd enthusiastically singing along to every word and passionately expressing their love and support for Black Sherif.



The energy in the venue was palpable as fans from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate his music.







You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.











Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:











ADA/OGB