Black Sherif makes Audiomack's top 10 African artistes list

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Popular Ghanaian music sensation, Black Sherif, has earned a spot on Audiomack's top 10 most streamed African artistes list for the year 2023.



He ranked 9th on the prestigious list.



Audiomack publishes an annual list of their most streamed artistes to acknowledge and appreciate their achievements and influence in the year under review.



The list was led by Seyi Vibes, followed by Asake, Burna Boy, Mohbad, Omah Lay, Davido, Zinoleesky, Kizz Daniel, and Bella Shmurda in that order.



Black Sherif, real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif, started his music career in 2019 with the song “Cry for Me” and gained popularity in 2021 with his songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon”.



His breakthrough came in March 2022 with his hit single “Kwaku the Traveller”, which reached Number 1 on the Ghanaian and Nigerian Apple Music charts.



He released his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, in October 2022, which featured songs like “45” and “Soja”.



He has also collaborated with other artistes such as Sarkodie, Stormzy, Burna Boy, Larry Gaaga, and more.



He has performed at various events and festivals, such as the MOBO Awards, the Wireless Festival, and Afronation Miami.



He has won several awards, such as the Best Hip Hop award at the Soundcity MVP Awards in 2023.



He is considered one of the most promising and talented musicians in Africa.



