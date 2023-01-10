‘Black Sherif isn't afraid of depth’ - M.anifest

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Ghanaian musician, M.anifest, has claimed that Black Sherif isn't afraid of depth.



Explaining his assertion in an interview with Pulse One on One, the rapper said Black Sherif is one of the few artistes who isn't scared to be himself, which is why the public has embraced his music.



“It's already happening, Black Sherif. No doubt. I mean he is one of one, it's very obvious. Besides being gifted he is clearly following his destiny and has an awareness.



“For his age, I have listened to him speak on interviews, and I can see a steady growth, and he is really following his destiny. He is not afraid of depth, he is not afraid to shy away from being himself, and that always resonates with people you know,” he said.



M.anifest added that while other artistes are trying to impress their listeners, the ‘Kwaku the Traveler’ composer doesn't conform.



“A lot of people do what they think a lot of people like and want to hear. It seems like it comes from his soul and it resonates. Much love to the man,” he added.



The ‘mene woa’ hitmaker however said, he expects more success for the music Industry as it moves onto the global stage.



According to him, artistes are steadily projecting Ghana's name across the world, thereby, causing the music business to take a flourish turn.



“I see that there is going to be more Ghana Music creatives doing some of the most astonishing things globally. We are already seeing that, it's happening. I am already saying there will be more people. There will definitely be more success stories globally for us to look at,” he stated.





