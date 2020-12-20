Entertainment of Sunday, 20 December 2020

Black Sherif is a talented and serious new artiste - Yaw Dan

Musician Black Sherif

Entertainment critic, Yaw Dan who also works with Boomplay, Yaw Dan, has described new artiste Black Sherif as a brilliant and creative talent whose works got their way on the streaming platform because of how good they were.



He disclosed to DJ Slash on Rainbow Entertainment that streamers demanded the works of the new artiste hence Boomplay had to search for him.



He said Black Sherif is a new artiste who wants to build a career out of music and not one of those who are only interested in just making hit songs.



He indicated his song ‘Money’ is one great song that Ghanaians loved and fans were going on Boomplay to stream it.



He has predicted a successful career for Black Sherif because he has an audience who wants to stream.



He, however, asked him to work on songs that will work on radio and also find a way to covert his streaming audience to an audience that will be his fan base.



Yaw Dan also identified one Abotsi as another new artiste who is doing well in the music industry.



Black Sherif has emerged in the top three breakout artistes on Boomplay.



Fameye and Darkovibes came first and second respectively on the chart released by Boomplay.

