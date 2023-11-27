Black Sherif chalks huge success as he performs in front of over 10,000 fans in Gambia

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

In a spectacular showcase of talent and charisma, Black Sherif, Ghanaian musician and recipient of the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the 2023 VGMA, mesmerized the Gambian audience during his debut concert in Gambia on November 25, 2023.



The much-anticipated event unfolded at the esteemed QCity, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music and celebration.



The concert, orchestrated by Shadez Entertainment and promoted by the highly regarded Sleeky Promotions, kicked off at 9 pm, captivating the audience until the wee hours of the morning at 4 am.



What made this concert truly exceptional was the overwhelming response from the Gambian crowd.



With over 10,000 enthusiastic attendees, the venue pulsated with energy as they came out in droves to witness Black Sherif’s electrifying performance.



The air was charged with excitement, and the audience, both young and old, sang along to every note, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy.



However, it wasn’t just the music that had social media buzzing.



Black Sherif made a bold statement with his choice of attire which appears to be a striking ladies’ dress got a lot of people on social media talking.



Apparently, the dress Black Sherif donned was his way of respecting the culture of the people of Gambia.



Apart from the discussion of Black Sherif’s wardrobe choices on the special night, his artist’s ability to connect with the audience has also been a topic that has dominated media discussions.



The meticulous event planning by Shadez Entertainment and the promotion expertise of Sleeky Promotions which has resulted in a concert that will be etched in the memories of Gambian music enthusiasts is one tha has recognised by many people.



