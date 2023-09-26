Black Sherif cautioned over UN-Akufo-Addo tweet

Entertainment of Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, has warned Black Sherif to desist from meddling in government issues if he is not privy to facts.



He has lambasted the singer for criticizing President Akufo-Addo for his ‘harmless’ statement at the just-ended United Nations General Debate in New York.



At the conference, President Akufo-Addo asked that a sum of $88 billion be returned to the African continent, as reparations to African nations for the slave trade.



The president, during his submission also said African states are annually losing more than $88 billion through illicit financial flows.



“You’re keeping our $88 billion and still calling us corrupt. Yes, those monies too must be returned to the continent. It is difficult to understand why the recipient countries are comfortable retaining such funds while labeling those countries, from which the money is taken as corrupt,” Akufo-Addo told the Assembly.



In reaction to this, Black Sherif, in a quest to add his voice to the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, claimed that the president asked for an insanely huge amount of money from developed countries during the United Nations conference in New York.



Blacko, in a bid to chide the government for its lack of accountability after securing such huge sums, said there is no evidence for all the monies the government has asked and received from countless institutions.



“Left the UN Conference in New York City right after the president of Ghana’s presentation. I’ve never heard a figure like what he asked for from the UN. So, if they carry all this money give dem, where them dey take pass? Hand on my heart I dey tell you there’s no evidence for all the monies these people dey borrow in our name. And if the people, whose struggles you document to go ask for money, want accountability, you send Koti make they dey beat them? Lord knows this battle is Ours. Wonna go hear am,” he wrote on Twitter.



While his tweet earned applause from a section of the public, particularly from the protesters, Omanhene Kwabena, disagrees with him at all levels.



“He is just joining the bandwagon. Does he know what that money is being used for? Oh no! he shouldn’t just be saying things like this. He said there is no evidence of what they are borrowing the money for and that is not even true. There is no evidence? If there is no evidence, what about the hospital projects NDC built and NPP came to complete? If you’re not satisfied with the pace of development, is different from saying that there is nothing to show for the loans we take.



“Does he think MPs are clueless? He might not be happy with the pace of development but he shouldn’t lie. It is not a fact. Do you think if we didn’t utilize the loans, they would’ve kept giving us? Let’s be fair to ourselves. Let’s follow the principle. If you don’t understand the system, take your time and understand it. It is not a music scene. He is misrepresenting the facts.,” he fumed during a discussion on Adom FM.



He then issued a stern warning to the ‘Yaya’ crooner.



“The president was addressing some people and clearly, he didn’t understand the context. He should be careful, very careful. Very very careful. This is a critical issue,” he fumed.



