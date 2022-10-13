Black Sherif bags another international nomination

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian Highlife musician Black Sherif has landed another international nomination.



Days after he lost the 2022 BET Best International Flow award to France-based Hiphop artiste Benjamin Epps, the Ghanaian singer and rapper has been named a nominee for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA).



Kwaku Killa, as is his nickname, has been nominated for the Best African Act award.



The category has keen competition from the likes of Ayra Starr, Burna Boy and Tems.



On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Sherif released his debut album of 14 tracks. It is called ‘The Villain I Never Was’ and has proven to be a formidable chart-topper since release.