Black Panther tops Box Office rankings for fourth consecutive weekend

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 December 2022

Source: face2faceafrica.com

The Black Panther sequel is still raking in some considerable amount of cash as Forbes reports that the Disney movie remained number one on the U.S. box office rankings for the fourth consecutive weekend. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever took in $17.6 million over the weekend, per Box Office Mojo.



As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever features stars such as Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett reprising their roles. And following its release in November, the movie has so far earned over $393 million in gross revenue from ticket sales in the United States.



Prior to topping the charts for four straight weeks, last year’s Spider-Man: No Way Home was the only movie to have attained this feat, per The Hollywood Reporter. Wakanda Forever, which was also originally set to have the late Chadwick Boseman reprising his role as the lead character, is currently among 2022’s top three highest-grossing movies. In its first weekend, the Disney movie took in $181 million locally – making it the second-highest opening weekend for a 2022 project, Forbes reported.



But Wakanda Forever could not better the record set by Black Panther as the 2018 movie earned $202 million during its first weekend. The Chadwick Boseman-starred movie notably grossed $700 million, making it the highest-earning project in 2018.



The other movies that trailed Wakanda Forever on this weekend’s U.S. box office rankings include Violent Night ($13.3 million), Strange World ($4.9 million), The Menu ($3.6 million), and Devotion ($2.8 million).



Following its debut, the Black Panther movies have become more than a work of art, but a movement aligned with black empowerment, black excellence, and unity. This feeling has rolled over from the set to many international stages where important personalities have gestured the Wakanda Forever salute.