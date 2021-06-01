Black Kat GH releases ‘human being no good’ music video

Music of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

Source: Nana Bonsu, Contributor

Ghanaian Hip-life cum Afrobeat artiste, Black Kat is back with visuals of his latest track “Human Being No Good” featuring Choirmaster otherwise known as ‘Praye Honeho’ who was a.member of defunct music trio ‘Praye’.



The song which is crafted around the popular African Proverb “Nipa Nye” which means “Human Being No Good” is not only soothing to the ears but is indeed didactic.



A lot of people who have been let down by a friend, close family member or even a colleague can relate to this amazing track of Black Kat.



The silky voice of Praye Honeho gives the song produced by Nigerian powerhouse Master Kraft an uncommon highlife twist which can be appreciated by individuals across the generational divide.



According to the creator of the song, Black Kat, the track recorded at Screech Studio and mixed by Dr Ray Beat at Talent House, “is an ancient story retold to this generation through a song”.



The official video of “Human Being No Good” is already enjoying lots of patronage across digital platforms in Ghana and around the world.



Be among the first to enjoy Black Kat’s “Human being no Good” ft ‘Praye Honehe’ aka Choirmaster.



