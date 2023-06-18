Bishop Tackie-Yarboi's daughter's grandeur white wedding takes over social media

Entertainment of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Rhoda Tackie-Yarboi, daughter of Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, and her husband, Joseph, have become the talk of social media, with users in awe of the beautiful ceremony held at the Dominion Sanctuary Church.



In a series of captivating videos and images captured by Cliq Kofi Photography and Jema Photography and shared across various social media platforms, the true splendour of the matrimonial event was showcased.



Among the stunning visuals shared online, the bride was adorned in an exquisite white gown with a waist-tied bow and a dramatic six-foot-long train gracefully trailing behind her.



The bride's father, Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, not only walked her down the aisle but also officiated the wedding, adding a heartfelt touch to the ceremony.



The groom looked dashing in his white suit, complemented by black pants and a neatly trimmed haircut.



During the exchange of vows, the couple shared tender and affectionate promises, expressing their commitment to stand by each other for a lifetime.



Following the ceremony, the couple was captured revelling in the joyous atmosphere of their wedding reception. T



Their spirited dance moves and shared moments of laughter were met with applause and cheers from the gathered guests.



The bride showcased her dance skills, incorporating some new steps that included graceful movements, hand gestures, and energetic footwork.



The remarkable wedding celebration became an instant sensation on social media, captivating users with its elegant ambience and heartwarming moments.







