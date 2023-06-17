Bishop Tackie-Yarboi's daughter displays wealth, class at her traditional wedding ceremony

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 June 2023

A recently surfaced video on social media has captivated viewers with the grandeur and elegance of Rhoda, the daughter of Bishop N.A. Tackie-Yarboi, as she celebrated her wedding day.



The extravagant event showcased the bride's stunning attire, as well as the groom's captivating presence.



The ceremony was filled with joy and excitement, with family and friends coming together to bless the couple as they embarked on their journey of marriage.



Rhoda stole the spotlight in her wedding attire, adorned in a beautiful shiny pink kente fabric that accentuated her curves and snatched her waist.



The stylish design was meticulously crafted to ensure that she stood out on her special day, while her hair was elegantly tied in a clean bun, perfectly complementing her face, and her makeup was tastefully done, adding a touch of class to her overall appearance.



The groom was equally captivating, commanding attention with his tall stature and well-built physique.



As the couple were captured dancing, the groom moved to the rhythm of the music, as his presence radiated charm and grace.



Clad in an all-white kaftan, he exuded a sense of royalty, while a touch of gold and pink kente from his wife's fabric was tastefully incorporated into his attire, symbolizing their union.



The wedding ceremony was a joyous affair, filled with praise and well wishes from the couple's loved ones.



Family and friends gathered to celebrate the union and offer their blessings as Rhoda and her husband embarked on their marital journey.





