Bishop Charles Agyinasare gives out legally adopted daughter for marriage

play videoClementina and Richmond tied the knot on December 26, 2020

Founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, on December 26, 2020, gave out his legally adopted daughter Clementina Quarshie's hand in marriage.



The event which took place at the Perez Dome saw in attendance the real parents of Clementina and her adopted parents present to witness her joyous day.



In the video, Clementina explained that she was introduced to her husband, Richmond Tetteh, by her brother Rev Dr Selassie Agyinasare.



According to Bishop Agyinasare, his daughter is a "very quiet girl, intuitive and creative. She is very industrious and hardworking."



He added that he was optimistic Richmond coming into his daughter's life will reveal some of her hidden talents.



Clementina's marriage follows the wedding of the Bishop's biological daughter, Charlene, who got wedded in August 2019.



Watch the marriage video below:





